Akshay Kumar recalls 'stepping stone' in career as Khiladi clocks 28 years, shares throwback pic

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to delight his fans with his Flashback Friday post. When filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan shared a throwback photo of Khiladi Kumar, the actor couldn't resist himself from retweeting the same. The trio remembered their blockbuster 1992 film. "Dear @akshaykumar Today it’s 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team specially @iamjohnylever bhai," Abbas Mustan tweeted. "How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi," Aksay Kumar wrote sharing Abbas Mustan's tweet.

How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VEpiUBpQyu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2020

Khiladi also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha in important roles. For the unversed, it was the first in Akshay’s Khiladi series. Besides Khiladi, Akshay and Abbas-Mustan have also collaborated on films such as Ajnabee and Aitraaz.

Akshay was last seen in 2019 film Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. His next, Sooryavanshi, co-starring Katrina Kaif has been postponed indefinitely. The movie directed by Rohit Shetty is the fourth instalment of his cop universe.

On a related note, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian celebrity to feature on Forbes 2020 list of World’s 100 Highest-Paid celebrities. However, the actor's rank has witnessed a drop from last year. From the 33rd spot, Akshay has dropped to 52nd spot. Forbes also revealed the actor's earning and said that Akshay had an estimated $48.5 million earnings this year, compared to $65 million last year.

Forbes called Akshay the highest-earning star in Bollywood and wrote, "A bankable movie star, he commands up to $13 million upfront for films like the upcoming Bachan Pandey and Bell Bottom." They also called him, "one of India’s most philanthropic celebrities who donated $4.5 million to coronavirus relief in the country."

