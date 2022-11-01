Ajay Devgn's Bholaa: Actress Amala Paul to make special appearance in Kaithi remake

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amala Paul in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has an interesting line-up of films and one of them is Bholaa, the Hindi remake of the 2019's Tamil hit "Kaithi". On Tuesday, the actor-filmmaker announced that actress Amala Paul will be appearing in a special role in the film. The movie is also being directed by Ajay Devgn. The original film starred Karthi in the lead.

Amala Paul's casting was announced on the official social media accounts of Ajay Devgn FFilms. "Glad to announce that Amala Paul will be making a special appearance in 'Bholaa' playing a key role opposite Ajay Devgn," the post read.

Amala Paul is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as "Neelathamara", "Mynaa", "Deiva Thirumagal", "Vettai" and "Pitta Kathalu". The actor will be joining the team in the next schedule which is being planned for December this year. "Bholaa" also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

The project is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the original Tamil film revolved around an ex-convict on his way to meet his daughter after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn announced in October that he will soon begin work on his next film with the "Special 26" filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. The duo announced in 2018 that they are collaborating on a feature film titled "Chanakya", a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

Other than Chanakya, Ajay Devgn also has films like Drishyam 2 and Maidaan ready to be released.

(With PTI inputs)

