Abhishek congratulates 'Pa' for Dadasaheb Phalke honour with heartfelt post

Abhishek Bachchan congratulates father Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening. His actor son took to Instagram to congratulate his father, ''inspiration'' and ''hero''. Sharing a photo of Big B, he wrote, ''My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.''

Amitabh was accompanied by his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek at the ceremony held in New Delhi.

Bachchan was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but due to ill health, the 77-year-old actor was unable to attend the event.

For the unversed, the award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the Father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with Saat Hindustani.

In his acceptance speech, Bachchan quipped that when the award was announced he became doubtful regarding his career. It made him wonder as if it was an "indication" for him to sit at home. "When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this," Bachchan said on a lighter note.

Watch LIVE as President Kovind presents Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Shri Amitabh Bachchan and hosts the winners of the National Film Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/cedCpEDQTE — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2019

Bachchan has four films lined up for release in 2020- Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.