A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter shares first look with Tabu from Mira Nair's film

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Ishaan Khatter and Tabu from their film A Suitable Boy. Well now, the makers have shared a still from the film featuring the two actors who are seen sitting on a porch swing sporting a traditional avatar. The film is the on-screen adaptation of Vikram Seth classic with the same name by Mira Nair. Ishaan, in the film, will be seen playing the role of a free-spirited college student who gets infatuated with a courtesan named Saaeda Bai, the role which will be played by Tabu.

Ishaan shared the picture on his Instagram handle in which he looked mesmerized by the beauty of the actress who is seen with jasmine flowers in her hair. Wearing a dhoti and a shirt, Ishaan captioned the picture as, "A Suitable Boy.. first look." Check it out:

The screenplay of the film has been penned down by Andrew Davies. The film will be a BBC-backed series having six one-hour episodes co-starring actors like Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Tanya Maniktala and Shefali Shah among others in crucial roles. It is scheduled to be air in June 2020.

Niar, in an interview, opened up about the film and said, “Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love – I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever. With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video