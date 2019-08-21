Image Source : INSTAGRAM Takht starcast revealed: Karan Johar shares dream cast of multi-starrer movie

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share the star cast of his upcoming movie Takht which is a multi-starrer movie. Besides, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, there are many other ace celebrities of Bollywood in the movie. Karan Johar posted two videos to show a glimpse of the preparations going on for Takht. The video has a glass wall where the pictures of the celebrities are pasted and 'Space to create' is captioned on it. It seems that the video is of Karan Johar's office where the poster of Takht is also placed. In fact, Dharma Productions shared the same video and captioned it as, "Sneak peek into #Takht prep made by Karan Johar."

Karan Johar recently in an exclusive interview revealed the truth about the drug accusations on one of his parties. He called them all rubbish and said that nothing of that sort was the part of the wedding. Not just this, Karan Johar also spoke about his movies to PTI and said, "I made that kind of films because I was raised in a certain atmosphere and there was also an aspiration that was attached to my way of thinking. I always thought that cinema was meant to be larger-than-life and therefore, I created characters that were aspirational." He continued to say, "I am accused of affluenza but, having said that, I won't apologize for the films that I have made, although I think I have to tweak the level of affluenza in future. Takht starcast revealed by Karan Johar "

Karan Johar as a director will be making Takht after 2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Dharma Productions is also venturing in a horror movie. Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar are the part of the movie named, BHOOT - PART ONE THE HAUNTED SHIP.

