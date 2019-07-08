Image Source : TWITTER Strange enough Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh earned most from paid previews in Hyderabad, reveals Rana Daggubati

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu film The Arjun Reddy has turned out to be a blockbuster. The film panned by critics for its “toxic masculinity” has netted over Rs 250 crore at the start of its third week. It is Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opening and has done better business than the original Telugu film Arjun Reddy, also a blockbuster. Now, Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati has revealed an interesting fact about Kabir Singh that massive response to the Shahid Kapoor starrer has come from down south.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Rana Daggubati made an interesting revelation about Kabir Singh's highest opening paid reviews, which were sold in Hyderabad a day before the film's release.

Amazed by the fact that the people who have already watched Arjun Reddy, rushed to the cinemas in large numbers to see it's Hindi remake Kabir Singh, Rana Daggubati said, "Earlier one didn't hear of what's happening there (South Cinema) and now due to remakes, it is all one. A friend of mine told me some interesting information that when the opening day of Kabir Singh had come out, the night before for the previews, the highest previews were sold in Hyderabad. I was like this is very strange. The city that has watched this film fully, had to watch this first. That's something very interesting. That's like Jungle Book effect, you know who the lion king is, but you still want to watch it to experience. But this is what good stories do and hold for you to come back again."

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is going to produce Telugu remake of a Bollywood film which is going to be directed by Annish Krishna of Ala Ela fame.

Coming back to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, the Bollywood film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which also stars Kiara Advani.