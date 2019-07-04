Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares emotional post on boyfriend's sudden death

Trishala Dutt, the daughter of popular actor Sanjay Dutt, has lost one of the most beloved people in her life. Her boyfriend passed away on June 2 and while, the reason is unknown, Trishala shared a heart-wrenching post on social media. The star kid, in her last farewell to her boyfriend, said that she would love him till eternity and that she is the luckiest girl in the world to have met him.

In an emotional Instagram post, Trishala Dutt said:

My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been to. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia #RIP October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019. I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow.”

Trishala Dutt boyfriend

Trishala Dutt has always been active on social media and often shared pictures with her boyfriend.

Trishala Dutt

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter with first wife Richa Sharma, who died after battling cancer in 1996. She lives in the US and runs her own brand of hair extension called DreamTresses Hair Extensions.

Sanjay Dutt daughter Trishala Dutt

On not living with her father Sanjay Dutt, Trishala in an earlier interview said, "'It's fine, I guess. I never lived with them to begin with (I did but I was so young I don't remember much) so I can't really answer how it feels living without them." Another follower questioned how it feels to be Sanjay Dutt's daughter, to which she replied, ''Honestly, it feels normal. He's like any other father. When I'm with him, it feels like I'm with my dad. It doesn't feel any different than what you probably feel when you are with your father.''

On a related note, Sanjay Dutt will be seen next in the remake of 2010 Telugu film Prasthanam, also starring Manisha Koirala in a leading role.