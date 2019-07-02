Image Source : TWITTER Latest Bollywood News July 2: Aamir Khan lauds PM Modi for Jal Shakti initiative, Emraan Hashmi's next announced

After giving hit after hit, there’s no looking back for Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar, a few days back announced his association in Dostana 2 and now the actor has bagged Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the actor has been roped in by the makers of the second installment of the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan, an initiative to make water conservation and promotion of irrigation efficiency a mass movement. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is all set to portray Retd Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla’s (KC Kuruvilla). The film will be directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next film, Vayusena. The film will showcase Kuruvilla’s journey right up to the Kargil War.

Kartik Aaryan to step into Akshay Kumar’s shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

After giving hit after hit, there’s no looking back for Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar, a few days back announced his association in Dostana 2 and now the actor has bagged Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the actor has been roped in by the makers of the second installment of the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. Read the full story here.

R. Madhavan is a proud dad as son wins gold at National Aquatic Championship

Bollywood actor R. Madhavan is super happy as his son has made him proud again. He cannot stop talking about his son Vedaant’s recent achievement as the young kid has won gold at the Junior National Aquatic Championships 2019. He won bronze for the country last year in 1500 meters freestyle category at the Thailand Age Group swimming Championships held in Thailand. This year he has won three gold medals and a silver medal at the championship. Read Full Story Here

Anupam Kher reacts to Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood: Maybe she was forced to take the decision

Zaira Wasim who completed 5 years in Bollywood, shared an extensive post of disassociating herself from Bollywood. The actress who is known for her movie, Dangal, talked about how the industry made her feel in these last few years and how she had "struggled to become someone else." While several celebrities have reacted to her decision, veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about Zaira's post. Read Full Story Here

Aamir Khan lauds PM Narendra Modi's Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan who is popular for taking various initiatives for the society. He recently took to Twitter to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative for the problem of water scarcity in our country. This particular initiative has been named as ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ and has been done in the wake of Chennai water crisis. NGO, Paani Foundation, lended their support for launching the initiative. Read the full story here.

After Chehre, Emraan Hashmi to portray IAF Officer KC Kuruvilla for Vayusena, read deets inside

After being known as the romantic hero for quite long, actor Emraan Hashmi is now taking up challenging roles to justify his talent. Recently, the actor wrapped up the shoot for Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. At the end of the year, Emraan will be seen in another movie as an IAF officer. The actor will be essaying the role of Retd. Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla aka KC Kuruvilla in director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next film, Vayusena. Read Full Story Here