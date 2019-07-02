Singer Himesh Reshammiya meets with car accident

Actor, singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya met with a car accident earlier this morning. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, as per the trusted source of Times Now. The driver Ram Ranjan, who belongs to Bihar, has suffered serious injuries and it is being said that his condition is critical. The probe is underway in the case.

The singer has given some hit songs to the industry like Ashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Naam Hai Tera, Tera Surroor and Aap Ki Kashish, among many others. He will soon be making a comeback in the films through four film announcements. It will also include the sequel of his film The Xposé which will be titled as The Xposé Returns. He will also begin shooting for his TV reality show where he will be seen as a judge.

Previously during the audition round of the show, Himesh revealed about his biggest fear and life and said, "I am extremely scared of animals and like to maintain a safe distance from them. When Mohammed Fazil asked me to hold his pet Sultan in my hands, I was scared and jumped from my seat. It took me a lot of courage to get up from my seat and go on-stage to click a picture with Sultan."

