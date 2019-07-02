Image Source : TWITTER Anupam Kher reacts to Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood: Maybe she was forced to take the decision

Zaira Wasim who completed 5 years in Bollywood, shared an extensive post of disassociating herself from Bollywood. The actress who is known for her movie, Dangal, talked about how the industry made her feel in these last few years and how she had "struggled to become someone else." While several celebrities have reacted to her decision, veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about Zaira's post.

Anupam Kher told ANI, while promoting his upcoming movie One Day: Justice Delivered, that he respects her "sentiments," and termed the decision as a "tragedy." He said, "I think it's a tragedy. I think it's a tragedy that a 16-17-year-old girl has to take a decision like that. I do respect her sentiments, I do respect that it's her individual choice. But as a person I feel sad she had to take a decision like this of her flourishing career. On one hand, we talk about women empowerment and on the other hand we say that it's not like that. Personally, I feel she should not have done that. But she is an independent girl and our country gives everybody a fundamental right to choose what they want to choose."

Recently, Zaira Wasim shot down rumors that her social media accounts were hacked when she announced her decision to quit the world of showbiz.

"This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks," Zaira posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim's first director, Dangal’s Nitesh Tiwari, said that the announcement came as a shock to him. He told Mid-Day, "I read about it in this afternoon, and it came as a shock to me. This was unexpected, but at the end of the day, it is her life and she has the right to lead it the way she [deems fit]." Having said that, The Sky is Pink team released a joint statement and supported her. It read, "Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will support her in every way, now and always."