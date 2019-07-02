Sunny Leone gets brutally trolled for asking “Is It Raining?”, on a rainy day

Sunny Leone shared her picture on a social media platform as she was relaxing indoors. She captioned her picture, asking whether is it raining! Netizens trolled her for asking such silly question and not being aware of what is happening in Mumbai presently. It has been raining cats and dogs in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs and other television artists have been constantly sharing posts related to safety issues and stranded situations.

With so much happening in the lives of Mumbaikars, Sunny Leone's post would have definitely got trolled. The waterlogging, difficulty in commuting, heavy traffic, delay in flights and other hindrance in day-to-day activities have been the talk of the town for the past 2 days. It has been raining heavily in Mumbai.

Sunny Leone took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture holding a coffee mug in her hand. She captioned her picture as "Is it Raining?? Didn't notice #SunnyLeone #MumbaiRains.” She was looking relaxed as she was looking outside the window, enjoying the weather.

This led to anger amongst the Netizens. They called her ignorant of what has been happening in the city. Usually, Sunny Leone is showered with love and respect but this time, her ignorance has annoyed people severely. People have been asking her to get out of her bed and go outside to see what's happening.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone will be seen in South Indian movies. She will be seen in a song in Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.