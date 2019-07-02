R. Madhavan is a proud dad as son wins gold at National Aquatic Championship

Bollywood actor R. Madhavan is super happy as his son has made him proud again. He cannot stop talking about his son Vedaant’s recent achievement as the young kid has won gold at the Junior National Aquatic Championships 2019. He won bronze for the country last year in 1500 meters freestyle category at the Thailand Age Group swimming Championships held in Thailand. This year he has won three gold medals and a silver medal at the championship.

The 3 Idiots actor took to his social media account to announce the good news by sharing a video of his son having a victorious smile during the competition. He thanked his son’s coaches who helped him and thanked everyone who helped him get this success. He further said that he is looking forward to him achieving bigger victories.

He shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “With all you Blessings, good wishes and Gods Grace … Vedaant makes us very proud again.. 3 golds and a silver at the Junior Nationals Swim meet. His first individual National medals. Asian next. Thank you so much to GAF MUMBAI and to all at the coaches and team members.”

Have a look:

Talking about work, he is all prepared for his upcoming directorial venture called 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.’ The film revolves around an aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan who was accused of espionage while he was in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

