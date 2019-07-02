Image Source : TWITTER After Chehre, Emraan Hashmi to portray IAF Officer KC Kuruvilla for Vayusena, read deets inside

After being known as the romantic hero for quite long, actor Emraan Hashmi is now taking up challenging roles to justify his talent. Recently, the actor wrapped up the shoot for Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. At the end of the year, Emraan will be seen in another movie as an IAF officer. The actor will be essaying the role of Retd. Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla aka KC Kuruvilla in director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next film, Vayusena.

The film will be directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next film, Vayusena. The film will showcase Kuruvilla’s journey right up to the Kargil War.

The story starts with KC Kuruvilla as a Flying Officer at the age of 26. In December 1971, during the operations against Pakistan, he served as a Fighter Bomber Squadron in the western sector. On December 4th, he successfully attacked an enemy aircraft on ground and airfield installations, in a strike mission over Chander airfield.

The next day, Kuruvilla flew another strike mission over Chishtian Mandi, scored a direct hit on the engine of a train, inflicting heavy damage to it, despite intensive anti aircraft fire. On December 6th, he undertook a strike mission over the Dera Baba Nanak area and attacked enemy tank concentrations. However, during this attack, while making a second pass over the target, his aircraft crashed after being hit by the enemy anti-aircraft fire, but he survived. The film encapsulates Kuruvilla’s journey from this point all the way up to the Kargil War, when he was still in service.

The film is expected to go on floors in November and will be wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule.