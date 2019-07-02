Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Sonam Kapoor inquires about flight status, Rakul Preet Singh left stranded

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Sonam Kapoor inquire about flight status, Rakul Preet Singh left stranded

The monsoon downpour in Mumbai has started giving everyone giving a tough time. Not only the general public, even Bollywood and TV celebrities’ lives have come to a halt. There are some who had to cancel their shoots and events while some who had plans to go out were left stranded at the airport due to the delaying of flights.

Since the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport is filled with water, actress Sonam Kapoor made the best use of social media to check if the place is working or not. She took to her Twitter account and tagged the Mumbai Police and BMC departments to ask, “Can anyone tell me if the airport is open?”

Can anyone tell me if the airport is open? @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @BOMairport — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 2, 2019

She was given a reply not only by the authorities but also by De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh who wrote, "No flights have taken off since last night .. m stuck at the airport."

No flights have taken off since last night .. m stuck at the airport — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 2, 2019

Furthermore, TV actress Krystle D'Souza was left stranded in the rains but actor Karan Patel who lived close-by came to her rescue.

While these actresses were dealing with the crises, Randeep Hooda took it as an opportunity to spend some more time with her uncles, as his flight to Mumbai was diverted to Nagpur.

Traveling with my Kakas (uncles) to Bombay for the first time .. 2 of them in the plane for the first time .. its thrilling 😎 pic.twitter.com/pXIbnYRspb — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar took off to London with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara during the wee hours.

Actress Esha Gupta gave her opinion on the condition and wrote, “So when there is no answer as to why Mumbai is getting major waterlogging, suddenly authorities blame “climate change”, otherwise call it “created by MNCs”.. corruption level 101.” She even urged people to provide shelter to the stray animals and wrote, “Urge Mumbaikars, please try if you could provide shelter to any strays you can. Humans can find for themselves. Animals wouldn’t know what to do or where to go.”

So when there is no answer as to why Mumbai is getting major water logging, suddenly authorities blame “climate change”, otherwise call it “created by MNCs”.. corruption level 101 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 2, 2019

Urge Mumbaikars, please try if you could provide shelter to any strays you can. The humans can find for themselves. Animals wouldn’t know what to do or where to go. 🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 2, 2019

While actress Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram post has left people confused. She took to the photo-sharing application and shared a picture and wrote alongside, “Is it Raining ??? Didn’t notice.” Check it out here:

