Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film to hit jackpot of Rs 100 crore

Bollywood remake of the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh saw its release on the silver screen last Friday and ever since the lead actor Shahid Kapoor has been receiving praises for his strong performance. The movie came out with flying colours in the opening weekend and earned Rs 70.83 crore and the official figures of Monday too were quite impressive. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 17 crore and the four-day total of the same has reached to Rs 87 crore.

Taran took to his Twitter account to share the updates and wrote, “#KabirSingh is sensational... ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun... Eyes ₹ 200 cr... May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019] Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz.”

Further he tweeted, “#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit ₹ cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing!”

The collection of the film is quite impressive considering the fact that the ICC ODI World Cup series is also going on. The film has become one of highest grosser for the actor in just three days and has beaten the records of his previous films R Rajkumar, Haider, Shaandaar, Kaminey and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The film is helmed by Sandeep Vanga and produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The plot revolves around the story of a medical student Kabir who chose a self-destructive path after his love-interest Preeti marries another man. The film also has Kiara Advani playing the role of the lead actress.

