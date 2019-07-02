Image Source : TWITTER Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 11: This Shahid Kapoor film is unstoppable, earns Rs 190.64 crore

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is having a dream run at the box office. The film continues to maintain its box office excellent box office numbers . On Monday, the film earned Rs 9.07 crore, taking the total collection to a massive Rs 190.64 crore."#KabirSingh remains unstoppable... Will breach ₹ 200 cr mark + cross *lifetime biz* of #Bharat in Week 2 itself... Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz", trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh writes.

Furthermore, Taran Adarsh said, "Everyone’s guesstimating the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... ₹ 250 cr? ₹ 275 cr? ₹ 300 cr? Maybe more?... #KabirSingh continues to surprise every single day, so it’s pointless arriving at a number right now... The sky is the limit, that’s all I can say at the moment".

Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's first solo project to earn Rs 100 crore, and is the ninth highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019. Kabir Singh is doing well across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, said trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh. "Additionally, Kabir Singh is attracting repeat audiences, which is a rarity in today's times. The youth in particular has embraced the film and it is this segment of moviegoing audience that's playing a key role in driving its business to greater glories," Taran Adarsh added.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' fame, Kabir Singh is the third take on the story. Its earlier version was also a remake of Tamil film 'Adithya Varma'. Kabir Singh hit the screens on June 21. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of the title character Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani is featured as his girlfriend Preeti. Film Kabir Singh is about an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else. In spite of its success at the box office, the film has drawn criticism for glorifying violence in the name love and encouraging misogyny.