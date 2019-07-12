Image Source : INSTAGRAN Jassie Gill completes the shooting of his film Panga

Actor and singer Jassi Gill has finished his shoot schedule for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's upcoming film Panga. The versatile actor gave a heartfelt message on the video. The actor, who started shooting for the film almost a year back, stars in the lead opposite actress Kangana Ranaut. He has worked hard to fit for the role and learned kabaddi from state-level players.

On the last day of the sets, Jassi says, "Today is the last day when Ashwiny ma'am had to tolerate me. Thank you so much ma'am. Had a great time working with you and I am going to miss everyone."

While Ashwini Iyer, the director of Panga, pens down an emotional quote, ‘’Our sunshine wrapped #panga today. The rays of his beautiful energy on set and off set will continue for long. Thank-you for being the ‘Spreading Joy’ human on set. Jassie Gill you are a bright hope in reel and real sense. Thank-you for being a part of Panga and owning your character straight from the heart."

Previously, Ashwini wrote an emotional post for Neena Gupta on the last day of the shoot. She posted a picture with the actress and captioned it as, “Today was Neena Mam’s last day on #Panga All i can say is we go beyond the actor director relationship. We are friends for life who chat about everything under the sun. There were times when we had serious overwhelming talk too that went into smiles of transparent innermost thoughts. That's how we understood each other. In silence. In the expression of oneness. Thank-you so much for your precious time and role and making Panga a part of you. I am great full for life and our story of friendship will only continue. @neena_gupta #pangastories#friendsforlife.”

The film is all set to release on January 24, 2020 and will clash with Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D at the box-office. Now that they have wrapped up and hearing this heartful message we are excited to see Jassi in the lead.

