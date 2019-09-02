CBFC gets new logo, certificate design

Image Source : TWITTER Central Board of Film Certification gets a new logo

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has got a new logo and certificate design, which was unveiled by chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

Joshi went on to unveil the new logo and design of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at an event on Saturday.

The Press Information Bureau of Maharashtra had tweeted: "Check out the new logo of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), unveiled by I&B Minister @PrakashJavdekar; Secretary Shri Amit Khare; and Chairman, CBFC, @prasoonjoshi, in Mumbai a short while ago"

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar was the chief guest at the event held in Mumbai. Secretary Shri Amit Khare also shared the stage to unveil the new identity of CBFC.