Monday, September 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. CBFC gets new logo, certificate design

CBFC gets new logo, certificate design

A new logo and certificate design of the Central Board Of Film Certification was unveiled at an event on Saturday

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2019 18:59 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Central Board of Film Certification gets a new logo

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has got a new logo and certificate design, which was unveiled by chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

Joshi went on to unveil the new logo and design of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at an event on Saturday. 

The Press Information Bureau of Maharashtra had tweeted: "Check out the new logo of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), unveiled by I&B Minister @PrakashJavdekar; Secretary Shri Amit Khare; and Chairman, CBFC, @prasoonjoshi, in Mumbai a short while ago"

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar was the chief guest at the event held in Mumbai. Secretary Shri Amit Khare also shared the stage to unveil the new identity of CBFC.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySanjay Kapoor praises Malaika's 'in-house photographer'. We all know who it is Next StoryKarishma Tanna gets injured in Bulgaria while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karan Patel dances on sets  