Image Source : TWITTER Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's One Day: Justice Delivered gets new release date

Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's "One Day: Justice Delivered", which was scheduled to release on June 28, will now open on July 5. The film got delayed as the makers didn't get "Censor cuts clearances on time".

In a joint statement, producer Swati Singh and director Ashok Nanda said: "We didn't get censor cuts clearances on time so film print could not be delivered to overseas distributors.

"And we wanted worldwide release on same date. So, we moved to July 5 with the joint decision of producer, director and distributor."

Produced by Ketan Patel, Kamlesh Singh and Swati and directed by Ashok Nanda, the film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Deepshikha and Murali Sharma. It revolves around a crime branch special officer investigating the disappearances of high profile individuals.

It is presented by D Neev Films and Netrix Entertainment and is a Cinema Friday International production.

