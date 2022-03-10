Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Varanasi North Election Result 2022 LIVE: Ravindra Jaiswal leads with over 56000 votes

Varanasi North Election Result 2022 LIVE: Ravindra Jaiswal leads with over 56000 votes

In 2017, Ravindra Jaiswal of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Abdul Samad Ansari from Indian National Congress.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Varanasi Published on: March 10, 2022 15:41 IST
Varanasi North result, Varanasi North election result, Varanasi North election 2022 result live, Var
Image Source : INDIA TV

Varanasi North Election Result 2022 LIVE

Varanasi North election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes in Varanasi North is currently underway. Varanasi North is an assembly constituency under the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh State. In 2017, Ravindra Jaiswal of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Abdul Samad Ansari from Indian National Congress. 

In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP has fielded current MLA Ravindra Jaiswal from Varanasi North. SP has fielded Ashfaq Ahmad Dablu against Jaiswal while Gularana Tabassum is a Congress candidate from Varanasi North.

Polling on the Varanasi North assembly constituency was held on March 7, 2022.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News

X