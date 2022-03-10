Varanasi North Election Result 2022 LIVE: Ravindra Jaiswal leads with over 56000 votes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Varanasi North Election Result 2022 LIVE

Varanasi North election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes in Varanasi North is currently underway. Varanasi North is an assembly constituency under the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh State. In 2017, Ravindra Jaiswal of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Abdul Samad Ansari from Indian National Congress.

In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP has fielded current MLA Ravindra Jaiswal from Varanasi North. SP has fielded Ashfaq Ahmad Dablu against Jaiswal while Gularana Tabassum is a Congress candidate from Varanasi North.

Polling on the Varanasi North assembly constituency was held on March 7, 2022.