UP polls: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till March 31

Highlights
- Section 144 has been imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar.
- No public gathering is allowed without face masks, sanitization and social distancing.
- Abiding by the guidelines of the Election Commission regarding physical rallies in mandatory.
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has imposed section 144 restricting the gathering of more than 5 people at a time. The restrictions will commence on February 1 and will go on till March 31. Here are some instructions announced by thePolice Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar:
- No public gathering is allowed without face masks, sanitization and social distancing.
- Night curfew will remain imposed in the district from 10 pm to 6 am. Only essential services will be exempted.
- For marriage functions, maximum 100 people are allowed in closed spaces, while only 50 people are allowed in open spaces.
- No one will be allowed to engage in protests, or take out processions without required permissions from authorities.
- Abiding by the guidelines of the Election Commission regarding road shows, physical public meeting, door to door campaigns and rallies is mandatory.
- No road shows, rallies, pad yatras or bike rallies can be carried out till February 11, 2022.
- Only 20 persons are allowed to take part in door to door campaigns.
- Section 144 has been imposed, which also mandates students appearing for exams to not assemble in groups of more than 5 people.