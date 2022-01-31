Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP polls: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till March 31

Highlights Section 144 has been imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

No public gathering is allowed without face masks, sanitization and social distancing.

Abiding by the guidelines of the Election Commission regarding physical rallies in mandatory.

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has imposed section 144 restricting the gathering of more than 5 people at a time. The restrictions will commence on February 1 and will go on till March 31. Here are some instructions announced by thePolice Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar: