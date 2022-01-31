EC extends ban on road shows, rallies till Feb 11; 'physical public meetings' exempted for 1000 people

The Election Commission of India on Monday extended the ongoing ban on physical road shows and rallies in poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa till February 11. However, this time the commission has made several relaxations wherein 'physical public meetings' can be conducted with upto 1000 persons.
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey today held another comprehensive review of the present situation of Covid 19 situation in the country, particularly in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Here are the revised guidelines:
- No road shows, Pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till February 11, 2022.
- Physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1000 persons (instead of existing 500 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, can be conducted from February 11, 2022.
- The limit for door to door campaigns has also been enhanced, wherein instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed. Other instructions on door to door campaigns will continue.
- For political indoor meetings, a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed.
- Political parties and contesting candidates shall ensure the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour & guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.
- All remaining restrictions issued on January 8, 2022 shall continue to operate.