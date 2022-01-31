EC extends ban on road shows, rallies till Feb 11; 'physical public meetings' exempted for 1000 people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI For political indoor meetings, a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed.

The Election Commission of India on Monday extended the ongoing ban on physical road shows and rallies in poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa till February 11. However, this time the commission has made several relaxations wherein 'physical public meetings' can be conducted with upto 1000 persons.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey today held another comprehensive review of the present situation of Covid 19 situation in the country, particularly in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the revised guidelines: