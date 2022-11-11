Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on newbies; close contest between BJP, Congress in Theog

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Theog Assembly Constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 : Theog, considered a prestigious seat owing to its location close to state capital Shimla, poses a curve-ball for both leading contenders in the state, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. Sitting MLA Rakesh Singha is from the CPI(M), a party with negligible electoral presence across the state but with a consistent presence in college and university union elections, considered by many as the ‘nursery league’ to the ‘real’ thing.

Both the BJP and Congress have fielded first-timers, but they are playing catch-up with the state’s lone Left MLA. Far from being a Left stronghold, though, Theog (Kumarsain before delimitation in 2012) was the pocket borough of former Congress leader and horticulture baronnes, the 83-year-old eight-time MLA Vidya Stokes, whose family has maintained close ties with Sonia Gandhi and also has good equations with the CPI(M) leader’s family.

Singha’s surprise 2017 victory was attributed to Congress infighting, with even then-CM Virbhadra Singh allegedly supporting him. In a 2017 rally, Singha was heard appealing to the people to pluck the saffron flower (“Kamal ka phool”, the BJP’s symbol), if not by hand (the Congress symbol), then by cutting it with the sickle (the CPI-M symbol). He eventually won with 24,791 votes, followed by the BJP’s Rakesh Verma with 22,808 and the Congress’s Deepak Rathore with a paltry 9,101.

READ: FULL COVERAGE OF HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTION 2022

This time around, the Congress has fielded former PCC president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, a loyalist of former Union minister Anand Sharma. Rathore is also close to Vidya Stokes. The BJP has fielded Ajay Shyam, a local. Both are new to electoral politics. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Atar Singh Chandel from Theog constituency.

Congress rebel Vijay Pal Khachi, son of former state Cabinet minister JBL Khachi, is also in the fray as an Independent. But that’s not the end of Theog’s long history of infighting. Former MLA Rakesh Verma’s widow, Indu Verma, is contesting as an Independent. Indu had left the BJP recently to join the Congress, but when denied its ticket, she filed her nomination as an Independent. With the Verma family having a sizable votebank in the seat, this could potentially put both the BJP and Congress in trouble.