Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress in contest in Rohru

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress in contest in Rohru

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Candidates in the fray for Rohru Assembly constituency are Ashwani Kumar from AAP, along with one candidate each from BJP and Congress.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 20:25 IST
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Rohru Assembly Constituency

Rohru Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. Rohru is also part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Rohru Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for Rohru Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Ashwani Kumar from AAP, along with one candidate each from BJP and Congress. 

In 2017, Mohan Lal Brakta of the Indian National Congress won the seat.

Previous years and MLAs 

Year Member Party
1951 Padam Dev Congress
1967 Padam Dev Congress
1972 Amrit Singh Rathore Congress
1977 Satya Dev Bushahri Janata Party
1982 Satya Dev Bushahri Janata Party
1985 Nehar Singh Congress
1990 Virbhadra Singh Congress
1993 Virbhadra Singh Congress
1998 Virbhadra Singh Congress
2003 Virbhadra Singh Congress
2007 Virbhadra Singh Congress
2009 Khushi Ram Balnahta BJP
2012 Mohan Lal Brakta Congress
2017 Mohan Lal Brakta Congress

Full Coverage on Himachal Pradesh Election 2022

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News