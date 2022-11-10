Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress in contest in Rohru

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Rohru Assembly Constituency

Rohru Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. Rohru is also part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Rohru Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for Rohru Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Ashwani Kumar from AAP, along with one candidate each from BJP and Congress.

In 2017, Mohan Lal Brakta of the Indian National Congress won the seat.

Previous years and MLAs