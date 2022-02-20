Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann reaches wrong booth to cast vote

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHAGWANTMANN Punjab Election: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann reaches wrong booth to cast vote

Aam Aadmi Party leader and its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reached the wrong booth to cast his vote. As per reports, he was supposed to cast his vote at booth number 154 but reached booth number 156 instead.

Mann is a candidate from Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district. Earlier today he had said that Congress and BJP have joined together for levelling allegations against AAP but the people of the state know everything.

"It is a big day for Punjab today. Congress and BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything," said AAP leader.

Mann also offered prayers at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali.

Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.