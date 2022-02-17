Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Elections 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls Bhagwant Mann 'drunkard and illiterate person'

The political sphere in poll-bound Punjab heated up as Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi called Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann a "drunkard and illiterate person". Channi questioned AAP on how can anyone give command of Punjab to such a person.

"Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?," Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said while addressing a public gathering in Bathinda on Wednesday.

"How can (AAP national convenor) Arvind Kejriwal decide to give Punjab in his hands?" he added.

A roadshow was organized by the Congress party wherein Punjab Chief Minister Channi spoke in favour of Manpreet Singh Badal, the candidate from the Bathinda Urban seat.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the party's chief ministerial candidate in poll-bound Punjab, held a roadshow on Tuesday in Jalandhar Cantt assembly constituency.

