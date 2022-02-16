Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Only BJP-led alliance can ensure Punjab's development Smriti Irani

Only BJP-led alliance can ensure Punjab's development Smriti Irani

Addressing a poll rally here, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani said only a BJP-led government can ensure Punjab's overall development and security.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kapurthala Published on: February 16, 2022 20:47 IST
Punjab election 2022, BJP, Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development, Union Minister, B
Image Source : PTI

Asking the people to vote for her party on February 20, Irani assured a massive infrastructure development to revive Punjab’s economy at a cost of Rs one lakh crore over the next five years.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday appealed to the people of Punjab to bring the BJP-led alliance to power for the state's overall development.

Addressing a poll rally here, the Minister for Women and Child Development said only a BJP-led government can ensure the border state’s overall development and security.

Asking the people to vote for her party on February 20, Irani assured a massive infrastructure development to revive Punjab’s economy at a cost of Rs one lakh crore over the next five years. She listed several achievements of the central government in various sectors.

Without naming Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Irani said the Congress leader went to Pakistan and claimed that the neighboring country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was his good friend. He also hugged the Pakistan army chief General Bajwa, thereby “hurting the sentiments of the people of India”, she said. The minister also targeted Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Also Read | Lucknow DM's 'green initiative' for voters for Feb 23 polling | Here's what he said

Also Read | 'Brahmos missiles will replace kattas in UP', says Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News