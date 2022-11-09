Nadaun Assembly Constituency Election 2022: BJP's Vijay Agnihotri in key contest with Cong's Sukhwinder Sukhu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nadaun Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Nadaun constituency will take place on November 12 as polling on all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held in single phase. The results will be declared on December 8.

This year, the key contest is going to be between BJP's Vijay Agnihotri and Congress' Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. FULL COVERAGE

Nadaun is a general category assembly seat, situated in Hamirpur district and is one of the 17 assembly segments of Hamirpur Parliament Seat.

SC voters at Nadaun assembly is approximately 18,531 which is around 20.56% as per 2011 Census.

ST voters at Nadaun assembly is approximately 847 which is around 0.94% as per 2011 Census.

Muslim voters at Nadaun assembly is approximately 1,803 which is around 2% as per voter list analysis.

Rural voters at Nadaun assembly is approximately 86,253 which is around 95.7% as per 2011 Census.

Urban voters at Nadaun assembly is approximately 3,876 which is around 4.3% as per 2011 Census. The total voters of Nadaun assembly as on 2019 are 90129.

The voters turnout in Nadaun assembly 2017 election was 72.95%.

A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on the November 12 Assembly polls. The ballots will be counted on December 8.