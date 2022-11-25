Gujarat Election: Can BJP continue its stronghold in Mahesana assembly constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shardaben Anilbhai Patel won from Mahesana Lok Sabha (MP) Seat

Mahesana Assembly Election 2022 : Mahesana which falls under the Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing the batte among PK Patel from Congress, Bhagat Patel from AAP and Mukesh Patel from BJP.

In 2017, Patel Nitinbhai Ratilal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Patel Jivabhai Ambalal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 7137 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shardaben Anilbhai Patel won from Mahesana Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 281519 votes by defeating A. J. Patel of the Indian National Congress

Polling in Mahesana will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.