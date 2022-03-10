Lucknow North Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will sitting BJP MLA Neeraj Bora have advantage over SP's P Shukla

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow North Election Result 2022 LIVE

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Lucknow North seat is underway. Here, the major contest is between sitting BJP MLA Neeraj Bora and SP's Pooja Shukla.

Pooja shot to fame after showing black flags to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following which she was booked for attempt to murder charges.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded educationist Ajay Kumar Srivastava, while Aam Aadmi Party has banked upon Amit Srivastav, a local trader. The BSP has chosen a local Muslim businessman, Mohammad Sarwar Malik for the constituency.

Lucknow has been the stronghold of BJP for decades but the Samajwadi Party (SP) is now confident of making inroads into the BJP bastion.

The Lucknow North seat has major educational institutions like Lucknow University, KGMU, Isabella Thoburn College, IIM and AKTU. However, despite a good literacy rate, the constituency has never crossed the 60 per cent voting mark.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in 7 phases between February 10 - March 7. In 2017, BJP registered a landslide victory, winning over 300 seats.