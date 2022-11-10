Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Can Maheshwar Singh show Congress the exit doors in Kullu?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Can Maheshwar Singh show Congress the exit doors?

Kullu is an assembly constituency under Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by Congress. Kullu of Himachal Pradesh State.

In 2017, Sunder Singh Thakur of the Congress won the seat by defeating Maheshwar Singh of the BJP with a margin of 1,538 votes. However, the BJP has decided to stick with Maheshwar Singh this time too.

Kullu Assembly constituency falls under the Mandi Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma won from Mandi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 4,05,459 votes by defeating Aashray Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

Hilly state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is riding high on the wave of a 'double-engine' government with a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.

