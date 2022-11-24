Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's Bakaji Thakor or Congress' Baldevji Thakor. Who will clinch Kalol seat?.

Gujarat Election 2022: Kalol is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kalol Assembly constituency falls under the Gandhinagar Lok sabha constituency.

This time, Bakaji Thakor from BJP, Baldevji Thakor from the Congress party, and Kantiji Thakor from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

Voting on this seat will be held on December 5 in the second phase of the election. The last date for nomination on this seat was November 17.

2017 results:

The change of candidate in Kalol changed Congress’s fortune as well. The Congress candidate Baldevji Chanduji Thakor defeated BJP’s Atulbhai Patel by around 7,965 votes. The seat was held by BJP’s Arvindsinh Damsinh Rathod.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8 (Thursday) to constitute a new 182-member state assembly.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 5,57,014 votes by defeating Dr CJ Chavda of Congress.