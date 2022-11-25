Friday, November 25, 2022
     
  4. Gujarat Election: Who will emerge victorious in Gondal assembly constituency?

In 2017, Jadeja Geetaba Jayrajsinh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Khatariya Arjunbhai Ghanshyambhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 15397 votes.

Hritika Mitra Written By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2022 14:08 IST
Gondal Assembly Election 2022: Gondal falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. This year the face is among Congress candidate Yatish Desai, AAP's Nimisha Khunt and BJP's Gitaba Jadeja. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 229823 votes by defeating Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress.

Polling in Gondal will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

