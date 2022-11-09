Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP retain Churah constituency

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: There is a direct fight between Congress and BJP in the Churah constituency.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2022 17:56 IST
Churah constituency came into being in 2018.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE Churah constituency came into being in 2018.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Churah, one of the 68 constituencies of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is represented by BJP MLA Hans Raj. The constituency is reserved for the candidates to Scheduled castes. The constituency came into existence in 2008 following the delimitation of the Legislative Assembly constituencies.

The region was a strong hold of Congress until BJP leader Hans Raj breached the vote bank of the grand old party in 2012. He is MLA from Churah since 2012. 

In the last assembly election held in 2017, Hans Raj with 28,293 votes defeated Congress candidate Surender Bhardwaj who got 23,349 votes.

BJP has an advantage in the region as it fall in Kangra Lok Sabha constituency which is held by saffron party MP Kishan Kapoor. 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also fielded its candidate to make the poll battle triangular. Arvind Kejriwal-led party pitted Nand Kumar Jaryal. 

2022 Assembly Election Candidates

Candidate          Party   Criminal Cases      Education      Age

Hans Raj               BJP      2                            Doctorate       39

NK Jaryal             AAP          0                      Post Graduate 35

Yashwant Singh  Congress  0                    Post Graduate 43

Voting for all 68 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.  

