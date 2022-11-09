Chintpurni Assembly Constituency Election 2022: BJP replaces winning candidate with Vijay Agnihotri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chintpurni assembly election in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Chintpurni assembly election will take place on November 12 along with remaining 67 seats in Himachal Pradesh. The results will be declared on December 8.

The key contest is going to be between BJP's Vijay Agnihotri and Congress' Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Virender Kanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Congress' Vivek Sharma Congress with a margin of 5606 votes.

Even as the BJP won this seat in the last election, they have changed the candidate for the upcoming election.

Chintpurni is a SC category assembly seat situated in Una district and is one of the 17 assembly segments of Hamirpur Parliament Seat.

The SC voters here are approximately 19,735 which is around 24.55% as per 2011 Census. ST voters at Chintpurni (SC) assembly are approximately 2,388 which is around 2.97% as per 2011 Census.

Muslim voters are approximately 4,341 which is around 5.4% as per voter list analysis.

A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on the November 12 Assembly polls. The ballots will be counted on December 8.