South Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Palam, Sangam Vihar, Badarpur, Tughlakabad

South Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: The counting of votes is underway. South Delhi Lok Sabha seat comprises of 10 assembly constituencies -- Ambedkar Nagar, Badarpur, Bijwasan, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Palam, Sangam Vihar and Tughlakabad. Keep following this space for early trends, updates and final results on South Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live.