Majhgaon Constituency result live updates

Majhgaon Constituency result: Bhushan Path is leading

The constituency of Majhgaon, located in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, is one of the 20 Assembly seats that will vote in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 7 December.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is presently represented by Niral Purty of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Interestingly, Majhgaon is one of the constituencies in the state where women constitute more than 50 percent of the electorate.

For the upcoming election, the JMM has renominated Purty while the BJP has nominated Bhushan Path Pingla.

Having a population of 72,616, as per 2011 India census, Majhgaon is a town in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Niral Purty had won the election in 2005 and 2014. In the year 2009, the BJP's Barkuwaw Gangrai had won the election.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.