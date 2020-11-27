74,899 candidates in fray in Kerala local body polls

Saturday, November 28, 2020
     
IANS IANS
Thiruvananthapuram Published on: November 27, 2020 23:12 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC

Kerala's State Election Commission on Friday said that 74,899 candidates will contest the three-phase local body polls next month, after around 75,000 candidates withdrew their nominations.

The candidates in the fray comprise 38,593 men, 36,305 women and one transgender candidate.

Elections would be held to 1,199 local bodies which includes 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panachayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities and six corporations.

On November 19, the last day of filing of nominations, there were more than 1.50 lakh nominations.

The poll would be held in three phases - on December 8, 10 and 14.

The total electorate stands at 2,71,20,823 which includes 1,29,25,766 males 1,41,94,825 females and 232 transgenders.

