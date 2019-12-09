Yediyurappa looks set to retain power as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats

Early trends show the tide turning towards BS Yediyurappa-led BJP in Karnataka by-polls, counting of which is still underway. If early trends are to be believed, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa looks set to retain power in the state. According to latest trends on Karnataka by-poll results, the ruling BJP is leading in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies that went for bypolls on December 5. Initial trends showed the Congress leading in 2, while independent candidate was maintaining lead in Hoskote.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.