Bihar Assembly election 2020: JDU to contest 122 seats - FULL LIST

The Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have signed a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. As per the pact, the JD(U) will contest from 122 seats. The party, headed by Nitish Kumar, has given seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha.

The BJP has got the remaining 121 wherein the new entrant Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni will be accommodated.

Here's the full list of 122 seats:

The Bihar Legislative Assembly comprises 243 seats. Th term of the session will expire on November 29. Bihar will go to polls in three-phase on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.

