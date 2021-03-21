From CAA implementation to reservation for women in jobs: A look at BJP's Bengal poll manifesto

Image Source : INDIA TV Amit Shah releases BJP's poll manifesto for Bengal: What it promises

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto for the forthcoming assembly election in West Bengal. Unveiling the manifesto, Shah said the party has decided to call it a 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party, he said.

The manifesto lays extra emphasis on women's safety, infrastructure development, health, and industry. From 33% reservation in state government jobs for women to promising implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengal, BJP's vision document has something for everyone. Take a look.

BJP'S POLL MANIFESTO FOR BENGAL - WHAT IT PROMISES

33% reservation in govt jobs for women in West Bengal.

All festivals to be celebrated, irrespective of religion.

Free education for girls from KG to PG.

Implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengal in first cabinet.

Strengthening of the border. CCTV, fencing installation to check infiltration.

Rs 6,000 for fishermen every year.

Refugee families will get Rs 10,000 every year.

Creation of 3 AIIMS -- North Bengal, Jangalmahal, and Sundarban, so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.

Creation of Sonar Bangla fund worth Rs 11,000 crore.

Implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Will make Seventh Pay Commission effective.

Free travel for women in public transport.

SIT investigation into political violence.

Continuing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 18,000, allegedly not given to farmers since 3 years, would be transferred to 75 lakh farmers' bank accounts without any cut.

Common Eligibility Test for all state government jobs to keep a check on corruption.

Constituting separate Task Forces to curb the problem of arms racketeering, unchecked narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation, and cattle smuggling.

READ MORE: Didi, put your foot over my head and kick me but not Bengal's development: PM Modi in Bankura