Didi, put your foot over my head and kick me but not Bengal's development: PM Modi in Bankura | Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political attack on Sunday centered around West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he addressed a rally in Bankura. Taking potshots at the Trinamool supremo, Modi said that graffiti on Bengal streets shows Mamata hitting him and playing football, and asked why was she insulting the state culture and traditions.

Lashing out at Banerjee, the prime minister said people of the state wouldn't have elected her had she shown her true colours 10 years back. He alleged that Mamata was anticipating her defeat in the forthcoming assembly election, hence was questioning the functioning of EVMs.

TOP QUOTES

Didi's people are making graffiti in the streets of Bengal wherein she is hitting my head with her foot and playing football. Didi, why are you insulting Bengal's culture and traditions? Didi, if you want you can put your foot on my head & kick me. But Didi, I will not let you kick Bengal's development and dreams of its people.

Didi, you have only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years, where is the work you claim to have done? You keep saying 'Khela Hobe' while people of West Bengal have decided 'Khela Shesh Hobe' (the game will end).

The picture of Bankura today is witness that people of Bengal have decided on May 2, 'didi jacche ashol poriborton ashche, ashol poriborton anche...'. I think that you people have decided to compete with Brigade Ground. As far as I can see, I can only see people.

The more I question Didi, the angrier she gets. Now she says that she doesn't like my face. Didi, in democracy, it is the public service & not the face which is put to test

BJP runs on schemes, TMC runs on scams.

Will form double engine government in Bengal.

Had you (Mamata) shown your true colours 10 years ago, Bengal's people wouldn't have elected you.

To get corruption-free systems, it is important to bring BJP government. To give top priority to development, BJP government is necessary for Bengal.

Didi is already asking questions on EVM. It's the same EVM that kept her in power for 10 years. She is already witnessing her defeat in the upcoming elections. Every person in Bengal must exercise their power to vote without any fear.

