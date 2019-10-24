Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
  5. 'Time to implement 50-50 formula, can't always be accommodating': Uddhav Thackeray

It is time to implement 50-50 formula agreed upon with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 16:49 IST
It is time to implement 50-50 formula agreed upon with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. 

"We reached formula when Amit Shah came to my house, now time to implement that formula," Uddhav Thackeray said at a press conference today. 

 Asked about CM's post, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray says it's time to implement 50:50 formula.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is set to form government in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, the BJP was hovering at the 100 mark and its partner Shiv Sena ahead in 59 seats. The Congress was leading in 45 seats, behind its ally NCP that was ahead in 54 seats. 

