With Maharashtra elections around, EC seizes Rs 4 Cr in cash on Bandra-Worli Sea link

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bandra Worli Sea Link

The Election Commission has seized Rs 4 crore in cash on Mumbai's famed Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The officials intercepted car carrying the cash on Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 6 pm on Saturday. The car was driven by a man. When EC officials confronted the man and asked him about the cash, he could not give an answer. The man has been detained for further interrogation. The officials have confiscated the vehicle and the cash.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are just around the corner. Counting of votes is due to take place on October 28. It has been seen across the country that whenever elections are around the corner, illegal activities see an upward spike. These illegal activities include influencing voters. Many a time, voters are threatened. Reports of bribing voters to vote for a particular candidate are not unheard of. Seizures of large amount of cash take place during election season. Police say that this cash may be used to bribe voters or for other illegal activities that threaten to derail the process of free and fair elections. Government machinery including the security forces are on high alert during the election season to prevent such crimes.

The driver of the car detained by the officials is being interrogated right now.

(More Details Awaited)

