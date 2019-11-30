Image Source : ANI Video: Congress candidate brandishes gun in Palamu, clashes with BJP supporters

Saturday marked the phase one of the polling in Jharkhand assembly elections 2019. During the course of the day, scuffle broke out between the Congress and the BJP supporters in Palamu when Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandished a gun and clashed with BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia. The supporters of the two leaders were involved in a scuffle which was caught on camera.

As per reports, the incident happened when Tripathi was allegedly stopped by the BJP supporters from going to the polling booth in Kosiyara village of Palamu.

The Congress camp is claiming that some of the BJP supporters also indulged in stone-pelting when Tripathi tried to enter the polling booth. They also claimed that Tripathi was told by his supporters that the polling booths were being looted.