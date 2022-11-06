DU commences mid-entry applications after declaration of Phase -3 vacant seats

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The last date for accepting mid-entry applications and participating in the third round of CSAS 2022 DU admission is November 7.

Delhi: After the release of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase-3 vacant seats, Delhi University has started accepting applications for the upgradation of seats and also allowed the mid-entry of fresh applications. The mid-entry provision for admission to UG programmes has been made available for candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or Phase 2 CSAS registration. The last date for accepting mid-entry applications and participating in the third round of CSAS 2022 DU admission is November 7 (4:59 pm).

Many colleges like Deshbandhu College, Hans Raj College, Hindu College, Dyal Singh College, Gargi College, Indraprastha College for Women, Jesus and Mary College, Kirori Mal, Kalindi Colleg have vacant seats remaining, as per CSAS vacant seats list for round-3.

“A two-day window will now be activated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 05, 2022 till 04:59 P.M. Monday, November 07, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi,” a DU statement read.

“Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS,” it added.

