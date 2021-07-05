Monday, July 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021 today, here's how to check

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021 today, here's how to check

The SRMJEEE exam was held on May 23 and 24. Check result at srmist.edu.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2021 10:54 IST
SRMJEEE Phase 2 result
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result will be available at srmist.edu.in

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMJEEE will announce the result of the phase 2 exam on July 5. The students who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- srmist.edu.in

The SRMJEEE exam was held on May 23 and 24. The result can be accessed by using application number and date of birth.  

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: How to check  

Step 1: Visit the official website- srmist.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the result link 

Step 3: In the space provided, enter login ID and password

Step 4: Exam result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The shortlisted candidates will be further invited to appear for counselling and the admission process. The counselling letter will be available at the website- srmist.edu.in.  

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X