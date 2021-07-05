SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021 today, here's how to check

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMJEEE will announce the result of the phase 2 exam on July 5. The students who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- srmist.edu.in.
The SRMJEEE exam was held on May 23 and 24. The result can be accessed by using application number and date of birth.
SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- srmist.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: In the space provided, enter login ID and password
Step 4: Exam result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
The shortlisted candidates will be further invited to appear for counselling and the admission process. The counselling letter will be available at the website- srmist.edu.in.