Saturday, July 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: Check date and time

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: Check date and time

The students who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- srmist.edu.in. The SRMJEEE exam was earlier held on May 23 and 24

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2021 14:47 IST
SRMJEEE Phase 2 result will be available at srmist.edu.in
Image Source : FILE

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result will be available at srmist.edu.in

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: The result of SRM Institute of Science and Technology SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 exam will be announced on July 5. The students who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- srmist.edu.in

The SRMJEEE exam was earlier held on May 23 and 24. The result can be accessed by using application number and date of birth. 

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- srmist.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the result link 

Step 3: In the space provided, enter login ID and password

Step 4: Exam result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The shortlisted candidates will be further invited to appear for counselling and the admission process. The counselling letter will be available at the website- srmist.edu.in. 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X