SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: Check date and time

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: The result of SRM Institute of Science and Technology SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 exam will be announced on July 5. The students who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- srmist.edu.in.

The SRMJEEE exam was earlier held on May 23 and 24. The result can be accessed by using application number and date of birth.

SRMJEEE Phase 2 result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the space provided, enter login ID and password

Step 4: Exam result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The shortlisted candidates will be further invited to appear for counselling and the admission process. The counselling letter will be available at the website- srmist.edu.in.

