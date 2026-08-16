India continue batting onslaught in rain-marred day 2, set up crucial third day in Galle

Galle:

India and Sri Lanka continued their ongoing first Test of the series. The two sides met for day 2 of the clash at the Galle International Stadium on August 16th. It is worth noting that India came in to bat first after winning the toss on the first day and put in an exceptional performance.

Day 1 of the clash ended with India on a score of 288/2, and day 2 began with heavy rainfall disrupting play. The day that was supposed to begin at 10 AM began in the late afternoon, with several overs lost to the bad weather.

However, day 2 kicked off with Rishabh Pant and Padikkal coming out to bat. Padikkal continued his brilliance from day 1 and went on to score 167 runs to his name in 230 deliveries. Pant was dismissed for 39 runs off 62 deliveries.

Furthermore, Dhruv Jurel completed his half-century, scoring 51 runs to his name off 68 deliveries. Manav Suthar added 24 runs to his name as well. India ended the second day 2 of the clash on a score of 460, having lost nine wickets to their name.

Devdutt Padikkal opened up on his performance in the day

After the end of the second day, Devdutt Padikkal took centre stage and opened up on his performance, talking about how good it feels to score this century and virtually solidify his place in the side. He opened up on dreaming about this moment as he smashed Sri Lanka’s bowling attack all over the park.

“Yeah, definitely. I've dreamt of this moment. For the last two years, I've been working really hard to try and make sure that when I get that opportunity, I can do something special like this, and I'm really happy to do that. (On his aggressive intent vs spin early on and decisive footwork) Yeah, I think we have discussed that at length, especially when you're playing spin, it's important that you have certain plans in your head,” Padikkal said in the post-day presentation ceremony.

With day 3 approaching, India will hope to put in another good showing, and the side will be expected to declare their innings as they take on Sri Lanka on the third day.

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