'We've voted for you unanimously': Locals heckle Congress MP Imran Masood over road demand | Video

Saharanpur:

Congress MP Imran Masood arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur to attend a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day. However, he was confronted by local youths over the poor condition of a road in their area. The youths expressed their displeasure to Masood and demanded the immediate repair of the long-neglected road.

During an event in the Muslim-majority Khata Khedi area, a group of locals raised the issue of the deteriorating road with the Congress MP. They said videos had been posted on social media several times about the area's poor condition, but despite this, the road had not been repaired. The residents urged Masood to inspect the area and take steps to address the issue. They said the road was in extremely poor condition and that commuters were facing considerable difficulties due to the deteriorated state.

Video of incident surfaces | WATCH

A video of the entire incident has since surfaced on social media and is rapidly gaining attention. In the video, local youths can be seen questioning Masood about the condition of the road and demanding that the issue be resolved.

In a video, a young man can be heard telling Congress MP Imran Masood, "We have voted for you unanimously."

The residents told the MP that people in the area had elected him as their representative and, therefore, expected him to address their problems. The youths expressed their displeasure over the delay in repairing the road and demanded immediate action.

Imran Masood gives assurance

After hearing their complaints, Masood assured the residents that the work would be carried out immediately. "The work will be done immediately," he said.

Following the assurance, some of the youths present at the spot raised slogans of "Long Live Imran Masood" in his support. The MP later left the area along with his supporters.

The situation appeared to ease after Masood assured the residents that repair work would begin soon. The locals' frustration stemmed primarily from the road's long-standing poor condition and delays in its repair. Following the MP's assurance, residents are now awaiting the commencement of the roadwork and hoping that the issue will be resolved at the earliest.

(Report: Khalid Hasan)

Also Read

'Mandir ka maan kyu giraya?': Akhilesh Yadav's poetic jibe at BJP over Ram Temple theft case

Boat operations in Varanasi suspended with immediate effect due to rising water levels of the Ganges